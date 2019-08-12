Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $564,752; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $494,874 as Stock Declined

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 8,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 25,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 7.10M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 12,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 211,770 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, up from 199,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 2.43 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 19/04/2018 – CBS INVESTORS CAN PROCEED IN SUIT OVER REDSTONE’S BONUSES, PAY; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – BELIEVES PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS ARE “INVALID UNDER DELAWARE LAW”; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad lnsertion In Live Broadcasts; 20/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS); 17/05/2018 – #breakingnews: @CBS plans to move ahead w vote to dilute Shari Redstone’s control & ignore bylaw change; also leaning toward further legal action after comments from Judge Brouchard; plus more on the @stevenmnuchin1 – Navarro war over trade NOW @FoxBusiness; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Viacom Slumps; CBS Deal Would Reportedly Value it Below Closing Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,450 are owned by Gabelli And Com Advisers Inc. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Incorporated reported 8,925 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 9,120 shares. Johnson Financial Group stated it has 1,386 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc accumulated 7,431 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baupost Gp Ltd Ma owns 8.54M shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.05% stake. Magnetar Fincl Limited stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 10,860 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fort LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advsr Asset Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 19 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.03% or 69,255 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 268,218 shares. 838,094 were reported by Principal Inc.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,999 shares to 225,420 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,586 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 132,346 shares. Asset One reported 649,564 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Coastline reported 34,680 shares stake. General Invsts Communication Inc has 0.76% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridges Mngmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 44,162 shares. 619 were accumulated by Lifeplan Financial Group. Stephens Ar invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 33,934 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 650 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 253,759 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,015 shares. 910 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Limited. Horrell Mgmt Inc, Arkansas-based fund reported 750 shares.