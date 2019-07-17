Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted At&T (T) Holding; Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $38 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 27,253 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 353,393 shares with $11.08M value, up from 326,140 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $244.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 4.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Comml Bank has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 87,775 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 164,133 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0.43% or 496,187 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 0.54% or 170,121 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,255 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 48,864 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Headinvest Ltd Liability owns 24,858 shares. 1.06M are owned by Scotia. City Holdings holds 1.19% or 134,462 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orca Inv reported 0.51% stake. Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ameriprise reported 28.53 million shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 13,999 shares to 225,420 valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,023 shares and now owns 47,957 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

