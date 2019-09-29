Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is a contrast between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|0.00
|137.75M
|-0.15
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|5.93M
|-0.97
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|20,590,433,482.81%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Genprex Inc.
|663,385,166.13%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 13.1%. Insiders owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Genprex Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
