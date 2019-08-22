Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1218.97 N/A -0.15 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.