Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.84 N/A -0.15 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Exelixis Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 19.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.