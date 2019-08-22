Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1215.18
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.72
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.73 beta indicates that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 378.72%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.