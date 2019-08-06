Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

This is a contrast between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1189.95 N/A -0.15 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 9.61 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $27, which is potential 37.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.