Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1224.80 N/A -0.15 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.37 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Volatility and Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.1 and it happens to be 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.