Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1218.79 N/A -0.15 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 28.05 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.