Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1205.22 N/A -0.15 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.1 beta indicates that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 110.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.