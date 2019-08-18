Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1265.09
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.60
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 150.94% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 22% respectively. 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
