Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1265.09 N/A -0.15 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.60 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 150.94% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 22% respectively. 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.