Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1343.73 N/A -0.15 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 24 53.29 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility and Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.1 and it happens to be 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential downside is -29.87% and its consensus target price is $32.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.