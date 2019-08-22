Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1218.97 N/A -0.15 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 120.18 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -19.39% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.