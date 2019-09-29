Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,590,433,482.81% -157.2% -59.6% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,931,466,743.64% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.73 shows that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 167.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 35.1% respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.