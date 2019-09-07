Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.84 N/A -0.15 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1229.25 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 38.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.