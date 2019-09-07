Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1279.84
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1229.25
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 38.80%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.