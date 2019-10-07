Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.61M -0.15 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,831,062,670.30% -157.2% -59.6% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,621,998,221.17% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.