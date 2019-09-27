Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,507,667,113.29% -157.2% -59.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,505,984.32% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.