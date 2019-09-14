Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1210.11 N/A -0.15 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 86.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.