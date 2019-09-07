Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

As Biotechnology companies, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.84 N/A -0.15 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.73 shows that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus price target and a 18.06% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 39.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.