Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1329.86
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|6.80
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-767.8%
|-96.9%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 9% respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|-11.95%
|-12.79%
|-13.61%
|-17.5%
|69.67%
|53.9%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
