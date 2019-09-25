Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1207.58 N/A -0.15 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.