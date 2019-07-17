Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1370.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.62 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 169.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.