Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1370.00
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.62
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-767.8%
|-96.9%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
Liquidity
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 169.12%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|-11.95%
|-12.79%
|-13.61%
|-17.5%
|69.67%
|53.9%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
