Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1361.88 N/A -0.15 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.38 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 13.5 Current Ratio and a 13.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.