Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1222.23 N/A -0.15 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 66.4%. Insiders owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.