Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1210.11
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.84
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 74.2%. 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.