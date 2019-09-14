Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1210.11 N/A -0.15 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.84 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 74.2%. 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.