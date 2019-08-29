Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1307.76 N/A -0.15 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.56 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility & Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 3.7% respectively. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.