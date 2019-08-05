Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Contrasting side by side

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1185.28 N/A -0.15 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 15.60 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.73 beta indicates that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Codexis Inc.’s average target price is $23.75, while its potential upside is 45.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.