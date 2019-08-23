Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1218.97 N/A -0.15 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 508.27 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.73. CEL-SCI Corporation has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 10%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.