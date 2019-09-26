Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparison side by side

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1136.15 N/A -0.15 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 475.81 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus price target of $110.4, with potential upside of 43.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 95% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.