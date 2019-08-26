Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1207.58 N/A -0.15 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 0%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.