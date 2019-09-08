Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.84 N/A -0.15 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 consensus price target and a 175.37% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 22%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.