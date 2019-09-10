Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1211.40 N/A -0.15 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta which is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 131.75% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.