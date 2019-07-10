Matilda Kuipers, an Insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY), Purchases 3 shares of the Company; Shorts at GOLDGROUP MINING ORDINARY SHARES C (GGAZF) Raised By 240.26%

GOLDGROUP MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GGAZF) had an increase of 240.26% in short interest. GGAZF’s SI was 26,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 240.26% from 7,700 shares previously. With 38,500 avg volume, 1 days are for GOLDGROUP MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GGAZF)’s short sellers to cover GGAZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.035 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Goldgroup Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in Mexico and the Americas. The company has market cap of $7.35 million. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; the Cerro Colorado Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San JosÃ© de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 15% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador. It currently has negative earnings.

Today, an insider trading transaction was made. Matilda Kuipers, the shareholder and an insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc obtained a total of 3 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, worth close to $162 US Dollars, at $53.9 for every share at the time of the transaction. This is not her first insider trade, in the last 30 days, she obtained another 17 shares worth $891 USD. Presently, Matilda Kuipers owns 1,198 shares which are roughly 0.01% of the company’s market cap.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up! – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Company reported 14,345 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 1,000 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 71,880 shares. Aperio Group, a California-based fund reported 5,138 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 3,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,774 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 1,899 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 15,991 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 11,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 27,299 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 5,737 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Com has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 7,019 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 3,321 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1389 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.61 million activity. 2 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $104 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach. 2 shares were bought by Rankin William A, worth $108 on Tuesday, July 2. RANKIN CLAIBORNE R JR bought $448 worth of stock. On Thursday, March 28 the insider Kuipers Jacob A bought $1,499. $161 worth of stock was bought by Rankin Elisabeth M on Friday, June 21. $995 worth of stock was bought by SEELBACH CHLOE R on Thursday, June 13. $697 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by RANKIN MATTHEW M.

It closed at $53.51 lastly. It is down 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.