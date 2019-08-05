Mathes Company Upped John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering HP Inc. (HPQ)

Mathes Company Inc increased John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mathes Company Inc acquired 3,950 shares as John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT)’s stock rose 6.78%. The Mathes Company Inc holds 32,505 shares with $2.99 million value, up from 28,555 last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corp. now has $3.25B valuation. The stock decreased 4.52% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 89,271 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 7 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HP had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HPQ in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 25. See HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $23.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $21 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs reported 4,475 shares. 10,623 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 199 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 151,796 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 183,420 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 92,410 shares. King Luther owns 14,405 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 8,423 shares. Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Focused Wealth holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Com holds 0% or 394 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 958,643 shares in its portfolio. 85,260 were accumulated by Teton Advsrs. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 185,921 shares.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “JBT – John Bean Technologies Corporation: JBT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 2.72M shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 23/03/2018 – HP BOOSTS MAXIMUM TENDER OFFER AMOUNT TO $1.85B; 30/05/2018 – H P COTTON TEXTILE MILLS LTD HPCO.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 310.9 MLN RUPEES VS 291.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 05/04/2018 – HP Unveils Range of New, Fifth-Generation HP ZBook Mobile Workstations; 13/03/2018 – Exalenz Bioscience’s BreathlD® Hp & BreathlD Hp Lab Systems Receive FDA Clearance for Diagnosis of Helicobacter pylori Testing in Pediatric Patients; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q EPS 64c; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Rev $14B; 12/04/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @HP CEO Weisler On Luring Partners From Competitors, The Huge Device-As-A-Service Shift And HP’s Mos…; 09/04/2018 – HP Accelerates Digital Transformation of Manufacturing With High-Volume 3D Production and Applications

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.20 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 393,017 are owned by Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk). Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 14,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 4,384 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc accumulated 253 shares. Grassi Mngmt, California-based fund reported 25,600 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc stated it has 53,373 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested in 11,345 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). West Oak Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 140,365 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances its Intelligent Data Platform with Acquisition of MapR’s Business Assets – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HP Could Shift 30% of Its Notebook Production Out of China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.