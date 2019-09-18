Mathes Company Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $383,800; Eii Capital Management Upped Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding by $434,070

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 33,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 29,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 30,983 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 270,746 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 7,690 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 4,924 are held by Choate Advsrs. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,151 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,929 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Telos Cap has 2.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 24,821 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has 3,504 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,725 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 2,280 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 54,600 shares. Florida-based Naples Global Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tctc Lc invested in 220,982 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 334,046 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fin owns 192 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

