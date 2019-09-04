Mathes Company Stake In John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Was Lifted; Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Holder Tnb Financial Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 5,009 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.7. About 100,345 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 177 shares to 6,138 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 22,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Core Deposits Seeking Attractive Loans At Capital City Bank Group – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2018. More interesting news about Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tiffany (TIF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Photo Release — Capital City Bank Announces New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2015.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 73,728 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Captrust Advsrs has 2,500 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 313,585 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,100 are held by Strs Ohio. Renaissance Lc, a New York-based fund reported 228,328 shares. 121,824 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Barnett & Co owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Marshall Wace Llp owns 13,436 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). 13,100 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.08% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 9,911 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.