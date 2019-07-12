Mathes Company Position in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Upped as Share Price Rose; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose, Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Upped Holding

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 2,578 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.15M, up from 428,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 127,838 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,581 shares to 231,355 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 6,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,902 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S A Spon Adr Reg (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 2 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 7,795 shares. 3,915 were accumulated by National Asset Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 2,662 shares. 97,095 are owned by Synovus Fincl. Mai Capital Management invested in 106,182 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 81,598 shares. The Michigan-based Chem Bankshares has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 7.31 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 601,774 shares stake. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 18,908 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 51,000 shares. Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd owns 3,411 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Park Oh accumulated 0.04% or 9,727 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 17,552 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 702,118 shares stake. Principal Gp Inc invested in 256,518 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 260,503 shares. Camarda Limited Liability owns 29 shares. M&T Bankshares stated it has 6,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 9,689 shares. Rk Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.79% or 30,000 shares. Bb&T holds 3,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 155,211 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 32,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 14,405 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.