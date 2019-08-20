Mathes Company Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $361,340; Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined While Integre Asset Management Has Decreased by $675,255 Its Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 7.06 million shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,600 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

