Mathes Company Maintains Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT); Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Share Value Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.91 Million

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 247,692 shares traded or 52.84% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 81,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,976 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 85,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 32,950 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 36,888 shares. Regions Fincl reported 33 shares. Paloma Mgmt Company holds 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 5,635 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Company De holds 19,828 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Driehaus Capital Mngmt reported 20,792 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 5,800 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,638 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,410 shares. 20,591 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech holds 29,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 23,648 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 21,403 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated LP has invested 0.93% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 732,055 shares. Ims Mngmt reported 14,195 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated accumulated 6,850 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pnc Serv Grp owns 1.66 million shares. Peconic Ltd stated it has 30,000 shares. 2,630 were reported by Rnc Ltd Liability Corporation. Kansas-based Mitchell Cap Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,033 shares. Clean Yield, Vermont-based fund reported 4,638 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 6,329 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Capital City Trust Fl accumulated 22,947 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 5,322 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap reported 21,896 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

