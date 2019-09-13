Mathes Company Lowered Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $383,800 as Shares Declined; Passport Capital Position in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Cut by $5.00 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.02M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 2.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 619 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.89M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,861 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 2.22M shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 99,020 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Oh reported 0.23% stake. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 2,797 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.17M shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt owns 134,923 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 82,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones owns 6,906 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 4.59M shares. Hartford Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group reported 32,065 shares.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Largest Uranium Producer Cuts Output, CEOs Call for Energy Action | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.