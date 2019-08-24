Mathes Company Lowered Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) as Market Valuation Declined; Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Price Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Boosted Its Stake

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 145,593 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.66 million shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt owns 246,265 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Blume Mgmt Incorporated holds 971 shares. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 6,485 shares. American Grp invested in 194,634 shares. 137,710 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc. Shelton Capital Management owns 4,005 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 18,740 shares. Hamel Associate holds 31,814 shares. Girard Partners reported 3,782 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 2.26 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 42,802 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,816 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 30,245 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison’s Exposure To PG&E Is Worrisome Given Its Rich Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. McAvoy John bought 29 shares worth $2,283. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,046 worth of stock or 26 shares. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,730 worth of stock. Another trade for 51 shares valued at $4,315 was bought by Shukla Saumil P. $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. The insider Muccilo Robert bought $1,984.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,600 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.