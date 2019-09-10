Mathes Company Lifted Its John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position; As Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Shares Declined, Rr Advisors Raised Position by $2.50 Million

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.81. About 60,364 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.59 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 1.01 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt Llc owns 57,688 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets holds 19,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 341,747 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Peconic Ltd Company holds 1.71 million shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited holds 144,882 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 58,916 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 6,372 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Fincl has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,022 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 158,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 516 were reported by Mcf Advsr Limited Co. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd has 0.15% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Bean Technologies’ (JBT) CEO Tom Giacomini on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.