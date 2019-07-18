Mathes Company Increases Holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT); Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Declined While Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Increased Position by $5.40 Million

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 174,192 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 2.85 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,150 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 24,672 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 28,177 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,068 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.81M shares. Meritage Port reported 0.72% stake. Moreover, Castleark Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks has 35,086 shares. Kings Point Management reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alabama-based Leavell has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Associate holds 33,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Endurant Management Ltd Partnership has 1.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 54,995 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Ltd has 2.74% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 142,269 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,472 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 3,095 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,660 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 51,286 shares. Shelton Capital owns 293 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 58,487 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Mason Street Limited Company reported 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 682 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 10,819 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 748,661 shares in its portfolio. Rk Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 3,802 shares. Df Dent And invested in 72,384 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

