Mathes Company Increased Its Holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by $359,450; As Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed by $7.49 Million Its Holding

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 227,863 shares traded or 40.02% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 1.70M shares traded or 40.32% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Co Name of Arcosa, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Trinity Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 256,518 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 58,487 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 3,480 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 151,796 shares. Champlain Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% or 997,920 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company owns 2,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Lc holds 4,519 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 24,164 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 3,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 42,834 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 15,587 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares to 866,836 shares, valued at $41.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,804 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.75M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 32,222 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 31,460 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company invested in 13,092 shares. Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has invested 0.43% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Sandy Spring Bankshares, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,084 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Incorporated accumulated 28,933 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,191 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 10.28 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 15,437 shares. James Inv Rech Inc owns 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 4,375 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 32,555 shares. Nine Masts Ltd reported 7,360 shares stake. 47,685 were accumulated by Tcw. Nwq Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.94% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 1.98M shares.