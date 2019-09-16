Mathes Company Increased Its Bristol (BMY) Stake by $580,500; As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Decreased Its Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 33.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.11M, down from 34.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 15.34M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 7,739 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md holds 1.78% or 47,838 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs holds 0.17% or 178,604 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 524,246 shares. Moreover, Noesis Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,893 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Lc reported 28,341 shares stake. Wesbanco State Bank holds 409,471 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,918 shares. Wellington Shields Lc reported 0.93% stake. 146,161 were accumulated by Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 922 shares. Colonial Tru reported 5,648 shares stake. Montag A & Assoc Incorporated stated it has 25,561 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Argent Trust accumulated 66,408 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 42,404 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $565.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 420,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Encana Corporation Should Focus on its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.