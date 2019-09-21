Mathes Company Holds Position in Bristol (BMY); Puzo Michael J Has Cut Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $307,854 as Stock Declined

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 64,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32B for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 60,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Trust LP reported 1.29M shares stake. Jnba Fin Advisors reported 6,681 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp invested in 41,529 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 51,962 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Westchester Capital invested in 114,847 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 1,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fin Ser holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,038 shares. 138,219 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob. 10,099 were reported by Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Co. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 186,542 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,386 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares to 52,396 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

