Mathes Company Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Decreased by $383,800 as Shares Declined; Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) Holding Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) by 494.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 26,071 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8,951 shares to 14,812 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,559 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.