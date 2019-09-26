Mathes Company Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Share Price Declined; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $5.51 Million

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 100,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 113,782 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 213,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 1.69 million shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.45% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Florida-based Ruggie Capital has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macnealy Hoover Management has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). F&V Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park Natl Oh invested in 0.04% or 8,906 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Geode Mgmt Llc reported 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Com has 1.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 200,587 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 8,554 shares. Macroview Invest Management owns 38 shares. General Invsts Incorporated holds 0.58% or 80,036 shares. Harber Asset Ltd Co holds 2.1% or 99,020 shares. 6,244 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 14,577 shares to 94,675 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 126,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

