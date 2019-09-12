Mathes Company Has Trimmed Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $383,800 as Stock Price Declined; As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Riggs Asset Managment Company Raised by $2.24 Million Its Holding

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 3.05 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 2.83M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Stock Still Has a Little Room for Growth Left – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 2,280 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 42,776 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Fin Security stated it has 34,671 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. 68,938 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Bruni J V Co Co holds 144,885 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,800 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,475 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 25.38M shares. Moreover, Stewart & Patten has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bragg Financial holds 55,904 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 11,878 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com reported 1,195 shares stake. Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 180,995 shares or 0.76% of the stock. The California-based Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 36.10 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.