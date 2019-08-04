Mathes Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.16 Million; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Boosted by $648,050

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 49,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 190,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 140,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,938 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited reported 124,689 shares. Moreover, Towercrest Capital Mgmt has 0.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantbot Techs LP holds 42,248 shares. Vista Cap Partners Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,672 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mariner Limited Co has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David Associates Inc invested in 3.05% or 103,011 shares. Welch Cap Prns Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Knott David M invested 1.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 181,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 47,536 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 92,918 were reported by Hightower Trust Lta. 2.43M are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust Limited reported 26,835 shares. Moreover, Brown Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsr reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Middleton Ma has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,283 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd reported 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 28,205 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,357 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 1.68% stake. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aull & Monroe Investment Management invested 0.74% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 7,955 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.6% stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 47,536 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Westfield Mngmt LP reported 152,640 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 33,090 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 72,186 shares to 112,559 shares, valued at $19.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 74,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).